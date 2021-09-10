Frelund projects point totals for Week 1 games
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund projects point totals for key Week 1 games. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Southern Miss vs Grambling prediction and game preview.
A Wisconsin Badger is now the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL:
Pierce may not be better than he thinks. (We will get to that.) But he was definitely better than you think, and now he is a Hall of Famer who no longer needs to care what you think.
Here's what Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady after Tampa Bay beat Dallas in the 2021 NFL season opener Thursday night.
Fans say the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback overruled offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich in a critical moment, and they had thoughts.
With this tweet, Julian Edelman said what everyone was thinking.
Dak Prescott nearly put the Cowboys over the top against the Buccaneers, and the quarterback had a pointed message for Tom Brady afterward.
Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein didn't cost Dallas its game against the Buccaneers. But Jerry Jones says team paid price for not having Zuerlein in camp.
T.J. Watt's wallet is going to be a little bit lighter after he signs historic contract extension -- if big bro J.J. Watt has anything to say about it.
TAMPA — Rob Gronkowski may be known for his brawn, but he’s one of the brainiacs of the NFL. The Bucs’ 6-foot-6, 265-pound tight end demonstrated his football intelligence during his first touchdown in Thursday’s 31-29, season-opening win over the Cowboys. During a play-action run fake, Gronkowski blocked down on Cowboys defensive end Tarell Basham and spun open into the right flat. But seeing ...
Trey Lance wasn't on the #49ers Week 1 injury report which indicates he'll be good to go for the season opener. It wasn't all good news though.
Chris Godwin's fourth-quarter catch proved to be a critical turning point for the Buccaneers, but some wondered whether the receiver pushed off.
The Ravens announced four roster moves on Friday, including the signing of veteran RB Latavius Murray
A look at the post-game injury report following the Cowboys Week 1 loss to the Bucs. | From @AsaHenry_55
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady recently said that offensive players have an obligation to protect themselves. On Thursday night, Brady did not protect himself after becoming a defensive player. Following one of the interceptions he threw against the Cowboys, Brady threw a shoulder into the chest of safety Donovan Wilson near the end of the play. [more]
Removing your helmet after a play has been an NFL penalty for a couple decades.
Stephen A. Smith wanted former "First Take" host Max Kellerman off the ESPN show, and that's exactly what happened.
The Cowboys’ inability to run Ezekiel Elliott against the Bucs had Dak Prescott throwing pass after pass after pass after ...
The 2021 NFL season is underway, but there are still some notable free agents who remain unsigned. Here are the top six players on the market.
Hopefully we're not going to be inundated by taunting penalties this season.