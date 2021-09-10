Frelund projects player stats for Week 1
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund projects player stats for Week 1. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Here's what Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady after Tampa Bay beat Dallas in the 2021 NFL season opener Thursday night.
Fans say the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback overruled offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich in a critical moment, and they had thoughts.
With this tweet, Julian Edelman said what everyone was thinking.
Dak Prescott nearly put the Cowboys over the top against the Buccaneers, and the quarterback had a pointed message for Tom Brady afterward.
Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein didn't cost Dallas its game against the Buccaneers. But Jerry Jones says team paid price for not having Zuerlein in camp.
T.J. Watt's wallet is going to be a little bit lighter after he signs historic contract extension -- if big bro J.J. Watt has anything to say about it.
Trey Lance wasn't on the #49ers Week 1 injury report which indicates he'll be good to go for the season opener. It wasn't all good news though.
TAMPA — Rob Gronkowski may be known for his brawn, but he’s one of the brainiacs of the NFL. The Bucs’ 6-foot-6, 265-pound tight end demonstrated his football intelligence during his first touchdown in Thursday’s 31-29, season-opening win over the Cowboys. During a play-action run fake, Gronkowski blocked down on Cowboys defensive end Tarell Basham and spun open into the right flat. But seeing ...
Chris Godwin's fourth-quarter catch proved to be a critical turning point for the Buccaneers, but some wondered whether the receiver pushed off.
The Ravens announced four roster moves on Friday, including the signing of veteran RB Latavius Murray
A look at the post-game injury report following the Cowboys Week 1 loss to the Bucs. | From @AsaHenry_55
Stephen A. Smith wanted former "First Take" host Max Kellerman off the ESPN show, and that's exactly what happened.
TAMPA — Well, thank you very much, Dak Prescott. You too, Mike McCarthy. In one balmy evening at Raymond James Stadium, the quarterback and coach of the Dallas Cowboys finally got across the message that Bucs coach Bruce Arians had been shouting about day after day throughout training camp. Y’all need to stop staring at your reflections in the Lombardi Trophy. Oh, the Bucs managed to keep the ...
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady recently said that offensive players have an obligation to protect themselves. On Thursday night, Brady did not protect himself after becoming a defensive player. Following one of the interceptions he threw against the Cowboys, Brady threw a shoulder into the chest of safety Donovan Wilson near the end of the play. [more]
The Cowboys’ inability to run Ezekiel Elliott against the Bucs had Dak Prescott throwing pass after pass after pass after ...
The 2021 NFL season is underway, but there are still some notable free agents who remain unsigned. Here are the top six players on the market.
Hopefully we're not going to be inundated by taunting penalties this season.
Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman reacted to Tom Brady's latest comeback win for the Buccaneers with just a single emoji.
When Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady hit Rob Gronkowski for an 11-yard touchdown in the third quarter on Thursday night, they weren’t running the play as it was originally called. Instead, they were relying on Brady’s audible at the line of scrimmage. Gronkowski said after the game that Brady audibled into the play, first calling on [more]
An injury update ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 1 matchup against Buffalo Bills was released.