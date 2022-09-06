Frelund predicts which young players will outperform projected totals for '22 season
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund predicts which young players will outperform their projected totals for the 2022 NFL season.
Tom E. Curran shares his theory for why Patriots head coach Bill Belichick continues to avoid questions about his coaching staff.
The results from the first full weekend of college football have altered the NCAA Re--Rank 1-131 as Georgia and Florida make significant moves.
The 2022 NFL season is about to get underway, but there are still some notable free agents. Here are the top players left on the market.
It appears that Trey Lance reportedly wasn't too pleased with the news of Jimmy Garoppolo's return in the immediate aftermath.
Said one pundit: “Matter of time before he is starting. It’s inevitable.”
Tom Brady discussed balancing family and football as well as why he decided to return for a 23rd NFL season on the "Let's Go!" podcast with Jim Gray.
The Bulldogs moved up a spot after beating Oregon by 46 points. The Ducks, meanwhile, dropped out of the top 25 entirely.
Some eye-opening changes made in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll heading into Week 2.
Albert Breer made headlines over the weekend when he wrote that quarterback Trey Lance was initially "annoyed" with the 49ers' decision to bring back Jimmy Garoppolo.
Will Derrick Henry bounce back from injury to continue his run as a fantasy football stud? Check out our RB rankings for Week 1.
A team-by-team look at how the division races in the NFC could play out during the 2022 NFL season.
Here's how you can watch the Bills play against the Rams on Thursday night.
A team-by-team look at how the division races in the AFC could play out during the 2022 NFL season.
Here is a look at the Los Angeles Chargers' current unofficial depth chart.
Alabama and Georgia rolled to open the 2022 college football season. Brian Kelly, um, did not. Here's our updated SEC power rankings after Week 1.
49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa sounded off to Albert Breer of the MMQB on how the NFL needs to move away from artificial turf.
Georgia moved up to No. 2 in the first AP Top 25 poll of the regular season, passing OSU, after the defending national champions dominated their opener.
Mississippi State football's Mike Leach has a knack for executing big upsets. He also drops many games he shouldn't. That can't happen at Arizona.
The New York Giants have released their unofficial regular season depth chart and here are 9 key takeaways.
The slugger turned down a huge contract extension from the Yankees and bet on his own abilities. It looks like he made the right decision