No. 1 nationally ranked Stanford managed the wet, windy conditions the best with a 2-over-par 290 in the opening round of the 2022 Pac-12 Women's Golf Championships at Eugene Country Club on Monday. USC sophomore Brianna Navarrossa delivered the best round of the day at 2-under 70 - one of only four players in red numbers on the par-72, 6,267-yard layout along with Washington sophomore Stefanie Deng, Arizona State senior Alessandra Fanali and Stanford freshman Rose Zhang all at 1-under 71. The top-ranked Cardinal, which is seeking its first Conference title since 2014, landed its four first-round scorers in the top-15 to seize an early two-shot advantage over two-time defending champion No. 9 USC (4-over 292). No. 7 Arizona State (6-over 294), No. 39 Washington (6-over 294) and host No. 2 Oregon (7-over 295) round out the top 5.