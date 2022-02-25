Frelund explains what the Eagles need to look for in 2022 NFL Draft
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund explains what the Philadelphia Eagles need to look for in 2022 NFL Draft. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling updates his projections for the 2022 NFL draft heading into this year's NFL Scouting Combine
Tom Brady is gone and a former Mizzou quarterback could be leading the Buccaneers.
With quarterback Carson Wentz looking like he’s on his way out of Indianapolis, one of his former teammates is coming to his defense. During an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd this week, Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson said that another fresh start could be a positive for Wentz. “I think he’s going to [more]
Ian Rapoport said the Colts are 'actively looking for another quarterback' this offseason.
Former USA goalkeeper Hope Solo has launched a scathing attack on Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan in the wake of the US women’s national team’s $24 million (£17.8m) equal pay settlement, claiming her former team-mates “both know this is not a win”.
She may not have earned the position, but she certainly didn’t walk away empty-handed.
5 potential trade destinations for #Philadelphia #Eagles QB Gardner #Minshew if a deal can be made that makes sense for Howie #Roseman
If you're wondering what #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes thinks of Matt Nagy, here is a look at what he's said about him over the years:
Former standout Grambling State QB Doug Williams said he's "very, very disappointed" by the school hiring Art Briles as its new offensive coordinator.
The rollercoaster relationship between Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst is about to take a nosedive. Last month, Rodgers explained the manner in which things have improved between quarterback and executive. Now, as Rodgers continues to contemplate whether he’ll stay with the Packers, ask for a trade, or retire, Gutekunst has publicly [more]
Watch what Illini head coach Brad Underwood said about Ohio State after the loss to the Buckeyes. Do you agree with his assessment of Malaki Branham? #GoBucks
Amid a new report that Aaron Rodgers wants $50 million per year on a new contract, Greg Jennings called the Green Bay Packers quarterback "selfish" during an appearance on Fox Sports' First Things First on Friday. "Aaron Rodgers has been a very ...
The 49ers’ safety called out the Chiefs star.
Brock Holt's comments in a recent interview with WEEI highlighted a growing problem in baseball, as our John Tomase explains.
"I have never experienced such nice, kind, polite fans of the opposing team ever at a Rams game," the season-ticket holder wrote.
Deshaun Watson wasn't willing to waive his no-trade clause for the Panthers this past season. But a new report suggests that may no longer be the case.
Dwayne Haskins has some things to be excited about this season.
Who is your biggest all-time individual nemeses to Notre Dame football?
Matthew Stafford threw a couple of INTs in Super Bowl LVI, but overall, Kurt Warner says he played "a heck of a football game."
The Eagles are adding some depth for their defensive line. According to agent Kenny Zuckerman, Philadelphia has signed Renell Wren to a deal. The Bengals selected Wren in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. He appeared in 11 games with a pair of starts as a rookie, recording eight total tackles. While Wren missed [more]