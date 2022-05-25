Frelund: Cowboys' offensive line 'is a problem' entering 2022
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund: Dallas Cowboys' offensive line 'is a problem' entering 2022. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund: Dallas Cowboys' offensive line 'is a problem' entering 2022. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Cowboys receiver James Washington wore a walking boot on his left foot during organized team activities Wednesday. Neither he nor coach Mike McCarthy would reveal what the injury is, but multiple reports indicate it’s tendinitis. “I really just went home one night after working out, and it didn’t feel quite right,” Washington told Mike Fisher [more]
During the pandemic, the NFL and NFL Players Association agreed to dramatically relax the rules regarding injured reserve. For 2022, the rules will be not quite as relaxed. Via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, the NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed that teams will be permitted to designate up to eight players for return [more]
Businessman Lawal Ado has paid ransoms three times and says there is no other option.
The AFC South ranked as the second-worst division in the NFL according to a latest evaluation from CBS Sports.
Manning is the No. 1 player in the 2023 recruiting class. Tuesday, 4-star QB Eli Holstein said he was committing to Alabama.
Rams owner Stan Kroenke doesn’t back away from his obligations. Unless he does. Although Cowboys owner Jerry Jones proclaimed last year that Kroenke is a “man of principle” who “doesn’t back away” at a time when reporting suggested that Kroenke was trying to back away from his promise to indemnify his partners regarding the litigation [more]
The former receiver once known as Ocho Cinco came up with Pro Bowl plan that NFL fans liked.
Two accusers of Browns QB Deshaun Watson appeared on HBO's "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" and viewers had plenty of thoughts.
The Las Vegas Raiders signed former Packers DL Tyler Lancaster, who was one of the team's lone remaining free agents.
Randall Cobb is at OTAs to help set the standard for the Packers WRs, and he can see the enormous potential of rookie Christian Watson.
The Bears returned to the practice field for the second week of OTAs. Here's what we learned from Tuesday's practice:
Jameson Williams: What the experts said about the Lions WR in their scouting reports before the 2022 NFL draft
Trey Lance took the practice field this week for the San Francisco 49ers in a far different state than his rookie campaign. The nagging finger injury that limited him all last season has healed, his knowledge of the offense has grown and he has emerged as a leader now that he is set to take over for Jimmy Garoppolo as starting quarterback in San Francisco. “Last year I was swimming a little bit,” Lance said Tuesday following his second practice during this portion of the offseason for the Niners.
James Washington was in a walking boot Wednesday and Jalen Tolbert spent the session working off to the side with the team's rehab staff. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Colin Kaepernick's workout with the Raiders marks the quarterback's first chance to return to the NFL since he last played in 2016.
Colts head coach Frank Reich is getting his first look at new quarterback Matt Ryan on the practice field, and he’s blown away at just how good a passer Ryan is. Reich told reporters today that Ryan has exceeded expectations with how well he’s throwing the ball at the Colts’ Organized Team Activities. “I always [more]
Breaking down what North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson brings to the Green Bay Packers
The Rams began OTAs recently and Sean McVay has already been very impressed by Allen Robinson.
This probably isn't shocking news if you've followed his analysis.
Who are the three most important players for the Raiders heading into the future?