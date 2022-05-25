Frelund: Cowboys' offensive line 'is a problem' entering 2022

Associated Press

Trey Lance took the practice field this week for the San Francisco 49ers in a far different state than his rookie campaign. The nagging finger injury that limited him all last season has healed, his knowledge of the offense has grown and he has emerged as a leader now that he is set to take over for Jimmy Garoppolo as starting quarterback in San Francisco. “Last year I was swimming a little bit,” Lance said Tuesday following his second practice during this portion of the offseason for the Niners.