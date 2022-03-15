Frelund breaks down free agents in the trenches
NFL Media's Cynthia Frelund discusses the analytics between the top offensive and defensive linemen in free agency. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Patriots retain an all-important pass-catcher in their offense.
Former Washington RB J.D. McKissic agreed to terms with the Buffalo Bills Tuesday.
Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo was set to become a restricted free agent this offseason, but he is set to sign for a lot longer than the 2022 season. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Koo and the Falcons have agreed on a five-year extension. The deal includes $11.5 million in guaranteed money and a [more]
Former New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams reportedly agreed to a five-year, $70 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens.
The Bills are adding a dual threat out of the backfield to their offense. According to multiple reports, J.D. McKissic has reached and agreement to sign with Buffalo. The deal is worth two years and $7 million, with a possible additional $1 million in incentives. McKissic spent the last two seasons with Washington. Playing 11 [more]
The Steelers are living in a mess of their own making right now.
After initially agreeing to return to the #Dallas #Cowboys on a 5-year, $70 million deal, pass rusher Randy #Gregory has changed his mind and will sign the same deal with the #Denver #Broncos
Julian Edelman had one of the funniest reactions to former Patriots QB Tom Brady announcing that he's unretiring and returning to the NFL for another season.
No one should be calling Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke a clown right now. Baalke and the Jaguars opened the NFL’s legal tampering period Monday with a huge splash by agreeing to sign six starters, including Arizona slot receiver Christian Kirk, Washington guard Brandon Scherff, New York Giants tight end Evan Engram and Las Vegas receiver Zay Jones.
The Jaguars offensive line moves in free agency change the dynamics for the Detroit Lions and the No. 2 overall pick in the draft
Any hope of the Cleveland Browns trading for Texans QB Deshaun Watson appears dead according to several new reports on Monday
The Steelers were active on the first day of legal tampering.
Pete Carroll said in 2020 he regretted not signing Kaepernick in 2017, ’18, when Seattle had Russell Wilson. Seattle doesn’t now.
Former Buckeye signs with Dallas Cowboys #GoBucks
Rodgers is getting P-A-I-D.
The Bears are expected to sign DT Larry Ogunjobi. Here's how NFL experts are evaluating the move.
After 10 years with the Rams, Johnny Hekker is being released
Gregory made a career-high 11 starts in 2021.
A former Chiefs teammate was thrilled to see Ward get a big payday.