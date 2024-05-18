Freiburg's Streich breaks down in tears - before final match

Freiburg coach Christian Streich during an interview ahead of the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Union Berlin and SC Freiburg at An der Alten Forsterei. Andreas Gora/dpa

Freiburg coach Christian Streich had to break off a TV interview in tears ahead of his final match in charge on Saturday.

Streich has decided to step aside after taking over the modest club in 2012 and could secure European football for the third straight year at relegation-threatened Union Berlin.

"I am very touched," he told Sky when talking about all the messages he has received ahead of the Bundesliga finale.

He then began crying and when asked what he would miss most, he added "the people" before handing back his microphone in tears.

Union supporters nearby even applauded the well-respected 58-year-old, who said this week he would not rule out one day returning to the only club he has ever worked at as a coach.

