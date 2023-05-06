Freezing Point: Seventh horse dies at Churchill Downs in leadup to Kentucky Derby

A seventh horse died Saturday at Churchill Downs ahead of the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby.

In the eighth race of the day, Freezing Point, a 50-1 long shot, pulled up along the back stretch of the dirt track. After leaving the chute, the horse pulled up sharply after taking a bad step near the six-furlong marker.

The horse was quickly loaded into an equine ambulance and vanned away for medical attention and was later euthanized, NBC announcers said on the national Derby broadcast.

2023 Kentucky Derby winner: Mage, who had 16-1 odds, pulls ahead to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs

Freezing Point was ridden by jockey Corey Lanerie, who rode Chloe's Dream earlier in the day. Chloe's Dream was euthanized following a right front knee injury in the day's second race.

"I have to look at the replay and don’t want to be rude but this is my best friend," Freezing Point's trainer, Joe Lejzerowicz, said in a text to The Courier Journal. "He was bumped and had taken a bad step."

This story will update.

Kentucky Derby 2023 pre-race reading

Trainers to beat: Todd Pletcher and Brad Cox’s varied paths to top, Kentucky Derby 2023

Making a case:Why your horse can — or can't — win Kentucky Derby

C.L. Brown:Why victory for Reincarnate in Kentucky Derby 2023 would be Bellarmine basketball win

'He was one of a kind':Secretariat's legacy remains untouched 50 years after Triple Crown

50 years later:How Secretariat changed Ron Turcotte's life — and helped decorated jockey inspire others

Kentucky Derby 2023 betting strategy:Ed DeRosa's picks after four scratches at Churchill Downs

'Two in one week?'Sudden death of two horses at Churchill Downs leaves industry questioning what happened

Another C.L. Brown column:Horse safety at Churchill Downs starts with addressing people problem during Derby week

'Being unconventional':Keith Desormeaux's Confidence Game has a chance to rewrite the Kentucky Derby record books

Story continues

'The want-to to do it':After stunning defeat in 2022, Steve Asmussen resumes chase for first Kentucky Derby win

The favorite:Todd Pletcher says 'everything on course' for Kentucky Derby Forte after 'bobble'

19 remain in field: Skinner, with elevated temperature, is 4th horse scratched from Kentucky Derby 2023

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Freezing Point euthanized during the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs