The Freeze went to the MLB All-Star game and got owned

MIAMI — The Freeze, the Atlanta Braves’ fleet-footed groundskeeper turned ballpark racer, is without question the best in-stadium promo this season in Major League Baseball, so it’s completely warranted that he get a spot at Tuesday’s All-Star game at Marlins Park.

The Freeze’s first roadtrip, however, did not go too well at all. He didn’t just lose in Miami. He was smoked by an All-Star game fan. It wasn’t even close.

Here’s a look at the race, which happened between the second and third innings:

This is the same gimmick that the Braves use. The person racing The Freeze gets a headstart, then The Freeze is unleashed and quickly catches his competitor. Usually, at least. He’s lost a couple times. As our own Jay Busbee wrote recently, The Freeze is actually a 26-year-old named Nigel Talton who was a competitive sprinter at Kennesaw State near Atlanta, so his racing pedigree is legit.

It just wasn’t legit enough during his first All-Star appearance.

Not all the blame should go on The Freeze here. Major League Baseball should have chosen an easier mark to put The Freeze over with the out-of-town crowd. We were hoping for Marlins Man.

