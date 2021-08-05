Can You Freeze Pumpkin Pie?

Photo credit: J-Roman - Getty Images

Pumpkin pie is as important to Thanksgiving as the turkey itself—but unlike the bird, pumpkin pie can actually be made in advance! Sure, you can do your baking the night before and refrigerate your pumpkin pie, but if you're planning way ahead for the big feast, it's important to know ahead of time if you can you freeze your pumpkin pie. Simply put, the answer is yes! Read on for all the info you need to get ahead of the game. And because you'll be baking before crunch-time hits, you may want to consider Ree Drummond’s homemade pumpkin puree for your pie. Also keep in mind that you can freeze your pie crust, too.



Can pumpkin pie be frozen after baking?

Absolutely—however, the pie needs to be completely cooled, which will take at least a few hours. (If you cheat on the cooling step, the quality of the frozen pie will be compromised—you might have a soggy crust and extra ice crystals!) Wrap the cooled pie in a few layers of plastic wrap to cover, then wrap the whole package with heavy-duty foil to hold it all together. Freeze on a flat surface.



Bonus Tip: Baking the pie in a disposable aluminum pie plate will result in a faster freeze and potentially less ice crystals—which affect flavor big-time as the pie thaws.





How long can you keep pumpkin pie in the freezer?

The pie can remain frozen, properly wrapped, for at least two weeks without any worries about compromising texture. You can technically freeze it for longer and it will still be safe to eat—the texture just may start to change a bit.



How do you thaw a frozen pumpkin pie?

There’s only one place to thaw a frozen pumpkin pie and that’s in the refrigerator. The night before serving—or at least 12 hours beforehand—remove the foil and plastic wrap, then set the pie on a flat surface in the refrigerator to thaw. Once completely thawed, remove the pie from the refrigerator and bring to room temperature. Letting the pie defrost slowly prevents it from "weeping" (where beads of water form) and resulting in a soggy crust. If you do find yourself with water droplets on top of your pie, don't worry—either carefully blot dry or cover the whole top with whipped cream!



How do you reheat a frozen pumpkin pie?

Once the pie has thawed, you can microwave it (only if the pie is in a microwave-safe pie plate or sliced on a dessert plate) in 15-second increments to warm it up, as desired. The pie may also be reheated in a 350˚ oven, but keep an eye on the crust—if it starts to brown further, cover the crust with strips of foil. There's no need to reheat though—pumpkin pie tastes great cold or at room temperature!