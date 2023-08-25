Freeways Flooded in Metro Detroit Following Severe Storms

At least five people were killed after several confirmed tornadoes hit the greater Detroit area overnight August 24 into August 25, weather officials said.

The National Weather Service confirmed at least three tornadoes: an EF-1 in Livingston County, an EF-0 in Canton, and another EF-1 west of Belleville.

As of 3 pm, more than 253,000 customers had “interrupted” power service, according to DTE.

Footage taken by Brendan Gutenschwager shows flooding affecting Interstate 94 in the Harper Woods area of Wayne County on Friday.

The five fatalities included three people in Kent County and two in Ingham County, officials said. Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful