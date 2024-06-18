Freeport grad Jarrett Heilman, Plum grad Evan Azzara find new homes via transfer portal

Jun. 17—Last month, Jarrett Heilman entered the transfer portal after three successful seasons with the Mercyhurst baseball team and a fourth that never materialized because of an elbow injury and subsequent surgery.

The Freeport graduate, the 2023 PSAC West Pitcher of the Year, now has a new home for his final year of collegiate eligibility.

Heilman will pitch for Division I Wright State in the Horizon League in 2025 as he works toward a Master's Certificate in sports administration.

"I was in the portal for a couple of days, and they were among the first wave to reach out," Heilman said of the school just outside of Dayton, Ohio.

"(Assistant) coach (Jordan) Chiero and I had a really good first conversation, and we had good first impressions of each other. He kind of laid out the program and what they're all about. I was familiar with Wright State and knew they have been a pretty strong baseball powerhouse in Ohio. I am excited to join the team and see how I can contribute."

Heilman said joining Wright State is a full-circle moment.

"The first college baseball game I ever went to was Penn State against Wright State in Happy Valley," Heilman said.

"I was probably around the age of 10. We were like, 'What is Wright State? Where is that?' We didn't know who they were, but their bats came alive that day. They put on a show against Penn State. Whenever Wright State reached out, I immediately texted my brother and asked him how weird it was that one of the first schools to reach out could be the last school that I go to."

Wright State finished this season 32-24 overall and 20-10 in Horizon League play.

The Raiders were the No. 1 seed for the league tournament, but consecutive losses to No. 2 Northern Kentucky and No. 6 Youngstown State eliminated them in the semifinals.

Heilman saw his 2023 season end prematurely in the final conference series of the regular season.

The elbow injury occurred during what turned out to be a 5-0 complete-game win against Seton Hill in which he gave up just four hits and one walk while striking out four.

He ended up missing the Division II Atlantic Region tournament, and it ultimately ended his season.

Heilman's impressive stats for the 2023 season included a 1.38 ERA, the third lowest in Division II.

Additional awards included selection to a pair of Division II All-America teams: the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings first team and the National College Baseball Writers Association third team.

With Tommy John surgery last July and the rehab that followed, there was hope for a return to game action for Mercyhurst in the second half of this past season. When he wasn't able to get his pitching performances back to 100% satisfaction, he chose to take a redshirt.

"I am ready to pitch again, and I am looking forward to having one final successful season," Heilman said.

Azzara chooses Concord (W.Va.)

Plum graduate Evan Azzara entered the transfer portal for a second time April 23 to find a school he hoped would be the setting for the rest of his collegiate football career.

The 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive lineman, who redshirted in 2021 at Division I Miami (Ohio) and then spent two years at Duquesne, will have three years of eligibility remaining as a redshirt junior at Division II Concord University.

Tiffin (Ohio), Edinboro and Gannon were among the schools Azzara talked with this time around.

"Going through the recruiting process a third time, I knew what to expect," he said.

"For me, the transfer portal is more hectic than when you are being recruited right out of high school. Every coach in America is checking that transfer portal board. Everybody reaches out to you. I felt I was better prepared this time around. It is a very hectic process."

Azzara said he previously had been recruited by current Concord coach Brian Ferguson.

"Coach Ferguson was promoted to the head coach position from offensive coordinator last year, and I've enjoyed my interactions with him," Azzara said.

"He's always been really good to the family. For me to go in a different direction the first time, and for him to extend an offer a second time, it shows the dedication and loyalty. I couldn't pass that up. That shows who he is, not only as a coach but as a person."

Azzara said he is excited to get back on the field after a knee injury in a noncontact drill last August forced him to miss the entire 2023 season at Duquesne.

Concord struggled to a 1-10 overall record in 2023. The lone win came against West Virginia Wesleyan, 38-9, in a Mountain East Conference matchup.

"The opportunity is there," he said. "Coming off not the best season, (Concord) can make an impact this year. Coach Ferguson is working to get some big-time transfers to come in. There's a huge opportunity at Concord, and I want to be part of the backbone of a successful program."

