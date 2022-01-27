Freeman visits Maryland High School that has been kind to Notre Dame

Although Maryland isn’t known across the country for having a large contingent to football players to matriculate to play at the Power-5 level, but that doesn’t mean the state doesn’t have solid football. The Irish have still recently found two players from the state to make contributions in South Bend.

Most notably defensive back Cam Hart, who played a huge role his past fall and Davis Sherwood who just completed his first season playing for the Irish. Today, new head coach Marcus Freeman visited Our Lady of Good Counsel High School and the question is, who is on his radar.

If I had to guess, it isn’t a 2022 prospect but 2023 defensive end’s Dylan Gooden and Neeo Avery. Currently, both prospectus hold Irish offer’s so there is a very good chance Freeman was there to see them. Due to NCAA recruiting rules, he was not able to speak to them, but visiting the school is more than enough to show to Avery and Gooden that they are wanted in Blue and Gold.