Freeman still on the road, this time visiting a Chicago powerhouse

Michael Chen
1 min read
In this article:
New Irish head coach Marcus Freeman is logging is air mileage this week. Yesterday he was on the east coast and today Notre Dame’s brand new coach was in Chicago as he visited Marist High School.

As a former scout in this area, I know that Marist has a very exceptional program. Each year they send at least one player to compete at the Power-5 level, Notre Dame signing offensive lineman Pat Coogan in the 2021 class.

As for the future, it is unknown who Freeman was there to impress, but surely the Marist coaching staff has given him a hint as to who will be the new up-and-coming Red Hawk that has Power-5 potential.

