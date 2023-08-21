Freeman, Morris highlight first recruiting roundup

Aug. 21—Northeast Mississippi has a bevy of football talent.

This past summer, a handful of area players committed to schools to continue their football careers. Several of these players are among the best in the state of Mississippi and even the country, according to websites like 247sports, ESPN, On3 and Rivals.

Many others hold major offers from four-year schools. Some include Division I schools.

As of now, 11 area athletes have committed to play D-I football while 14 are weighing at least one offer. All 11 of those committed are committed to FBS schools.

With so much to keep track of, we at the Daily Journal thought of a way to keep everything in one place. Something that keeps track of visits, offers and other recruiting news throughout the season all the way up to signing day. It would also monitor how these athletes play as the season goes on.

So here it is, the first installment of the Daily Journal Recruiting Roundup.

New player in the rankings

Lekih Freeman became the latest area player to be ranked by 247sports on Thursday. The safety from Saltillo comes in as a three-star with an overall grade of 80. Freeman is the 204th ranked player in the country and the 62nd ranked player in the state of Mississippi. He has an offer from Wright State.

Where will Morris go?

Jakwon Morris is the highest-rated area player who has yet to commit to a school. The cornerback from Tupelo has offers from seven schools, which include Southeast Missouri State, Central Arkansas, Texas State, Tennessee-Martin, Southern Miss, UNLV and Northwest Community College. Morris, a three-star, is listed as the No. 53 player in the state by 247sports.

Staying in The Sip

Of the 11 committed players, five are committed to Mississippi schools. Two (Shamaar Darden and William Echoles) are committed to Ole Miss, two (Jalen Washington and Zay Lowery) are committed to Southern Miss and one (Braylon Burnside) is committed to Mississippi State.

james.murphy@djournal.com