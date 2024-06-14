Freeman brings championship experience to Mantachie

Curry Freeman knows what it takes to win a state championship, and so does Mantachie’s softball team. That makes them a good match in his eyes.

Freeman was recently hired to lead the Mustangs, who won the Class 3A title this year. He replaces Kristi Montgomery, who retired after 15 seasons.

Freeman, 32, has been an assistant coach at Hamilton under Bryan Loague the past eight years. He helped the Lions win the 1A championship in 2018 and again in 2023.

“It’s good to get your feet wet in that environment to know what it takes to get there and to play in that environment,” Freeman said. “It’s a little different level, so I’m glad they have that experience.”

What Mantachie will lack next season is ace Ramsey Montgomery. She started every game in the circle and finished the season with 330 strikeouts and a 1.06 ERA. She was named 3A Miss Softball.

“Definitely finding somebody to replace 300-plus strikeouts, that’s going to be the biggest challenge,” said Freeman. “I think we’re going to have some kids that can fill that role. Luckily we’ve got a solid lineup that I think’s going to produce some runs.”

The bulk of Mantachie’s roster will return. That includes first baseman Lillianna Cates, who batted .504 with six home runs, and second baseman Allie Ensey (.435, 37 runs scored).

The state title was Mantachie’s first, so the returning players will have to work on handling success.

“One of the challenges for me is make the kids realize, everybody’s coming to give you their best, because they know y’all came out on top over everybody last year, and they want to try to prove, ‘We can beat them,’” Freeman said. “That’s going to be my challenge this year, is getting them to realize that we’re going to have to consistently work to stay at the top and maintain what they’ve done.”