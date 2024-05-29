Freeman announces schedule for sports physicals to area student-athletes

May 29—Freeman Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine has announced the schedule for free physicals for area student-athletes.

In a statement, the hospital said examinations are designed to screen for injuries, illnesses or other factors that could potentially increase risk for athlete's injury and are vital to a student's participation in sports or physical activities as well as their individual health and safety.

Each examination includes a student's family medical history, height, weight, pulse, blood pressure, hearing and vision. Additionally, a student's nose, throat, heart, lungs, and abdomen will also be examined, along with their ankles, knees, hips and shoulders.

Physicals are available for student-athletes grades seven through 12 at area schools that partner with the Freeman Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Program.

—Wednesday, May 29, Carl Junction High School gymnasium.

5:30 p.m. — Carl Junction students.

—Monday, June 3, at Joplin High School gymnasium.

5:30 p.m. — Joplin students.

6:00 p.m. — Riverton, Kansas, students.

6:30 p.m. — Freeman employee children.

6:30 p.m. — Baxter Springs, Kansas, students.

—Monday, June 10, at Webb City Middle School gymnasium.

5:30 p.m. — Webb City students.

6:45 p.m. — College Heights Christian School students.

6:45 p.m. — Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School students.

—Tuesday, June 11, at Neosho High School gymnasium.

5:30 p.m. — Neosho students.

6 p.m. — McDonald County students.

6:30 p.m. — Diamond students.

6:30 p.m. — East Newton students.

Volunteer check-in will begin at 5 p.m. each day.

For more information concerning the preparticipation physicals, call 417-347-8778.