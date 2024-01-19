Freels becomes 12th North Marion girls player to score 1,000

Jan. 19—FAIRMONT — Surrounded by the sport of basketball her entire life, North Marion High senior Emma Freels made it her goal to score 1,000 career points.

On Saturday, Jan. 12 in a game against Spring Mills in the East Fairmont Classic, she accomplished her goal.

"[Starting the game,] I actually didn't know how many points I needed for it," Freels said. "I knew I was getting close to it. I needed to have 17, and I got 18 that game."

Freels scored the 1,000th point in the third quarter. She said it became more challenging to score after halftime because Spring Mills put a box-one defense on her, but she didn't let that stop her.

When she scored the basket to reach 1,000, Freels said her teammates stopped what they were doing and started celebrating.

"Whenever I achieved those points, my teammates just went crazy and hugged me," Freels said. "That was really touching because they've always had my back, and they love seeing people achieve things. I really appreciate my team for doing that."

After four years, including a shortened sophomore season because of the COVID pandemic, Freels became the 12th player in North Marion girls basketball history to reach 1,000 career points. Her ex-teammate, Olivia Toland, was the most recent before her to do so.

Head Coach Mike Parrish said Freels grew up in North Marion's program, spending time with the team as a ball girl before she could even play.

"She was a ball girl back when she was little when her older sisters played for us," Parrish said. "She'd been around the program a long time, and it's great to see her achieve that goal. As a freshman and sophomore with COVID there were some games that were cut short, and she was still able to accomplish, to get to 1,000."

Knowing that she'd have a shortened season, she was determined to score more goals in order to reach 1,000 points even if it made an already challenging task harder.

"A thousand points is a lot of points for just having four seasons in it," Freels said. "And knowing that you have to reach that, that's a pretty big goal. You just have to realize that you have to get the ball in the basket, and that's just challenging itself."

One thing she said helped her get to 1,000 points, and something she advises younger players to have, is confidence. Without it, according to Freels, you won't be able to focus on making shots.

Freels also credits the support from her family, friends and community for helping her reach 1,000 points. She especially credits her dad for his support and knowledge of the sport she plays.

"I've always looked up to him because he knows basketball really well," Freels said. "I can always look at him, and he knows what I need to do better. He's always been my biggest supporter, having my back all the time and figuring out what I need to do better."

Freels became the first Marion County basketball player in 2024 to score 1,000 career points and the second of the 2023-24 season. She joins fellow senior and East Fairmont rival Kenly Rogers who reached that pinnacle on Dec. 5 this season.

On the North Marion girls basketball all-time scoring list, provided by Parrish, Freels sits at 11th behind Presley Tuttle, who scored 1,044 career points. Jessica Sell stands at the top as the only 2,000 point-scorer in school history with 2,010.

According to Parrish, had COVID not taken away games from Freels, she could have easily reached 1,500 or even 1,600 career points, which would put her in the top five all time for North Marion.

Freels hopes to play basketball at the college level after graduating from North Marion. She's still looking at schools and has yet to make a decision. For now, she's focused on getting back to the state tournament and defending the state title with the Huskies.

