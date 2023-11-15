What is the Freedom Trophy? How Wisconsin-Nebraska Big Ten football game honors military

Wisconsin and Nebraska may not have the deepest history, but they do have a long one.

The Badgers and Cornhuskers' first-ever meeting occurring in 1901, after which the two programs met four times over the next 70-plus years: twice in 1965-66 and again in 1973-74. They have played 11 times since Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2011, including in the 2012 Big Ten championship game (when the conference still adhered to the Legends and Leaders divisions).

REQUIRED READING: Is Nebraska on the rise? Cornhuskers have five victories for first time since 2019

Upon that christening of a new rivalry was the christening of a new trophy: The Freedom Trophy, to be awarded annually to the winner of the game between the red-and-white-clad teams. The athletic departments of the schools announced the new piece of hardware, which features both schools' stadiums clad in an American flag to honor the U.S. military.

Here's what you need to know about the relatively new Big Ten rivalry trophy:

What is the Freedom Trophy?

Wisconsin offensive linemen Joe Tippmann (75) Badgers and Tanor Bortolini (63) leave the field with the Freedom Trophy after the Badgers' 15-14 win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The schools announced the Freedom Trophy in November 2014 as a way to celebrate their burgeoning rivalry, but also celebrate the military ties to both schools.

“Trophy games are part of the tradition of college football and I’m thrilled that we’re going to be introducing one into our rivalry with Nebraska,” former Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez in a release at the time. “The Freedom Trophy brings recognition to two historic football venues and it honors our nation’s veterans. It is something I know the coaches, student-athletes and fans of both programs will embrace for years to come.”

Former Nebraska athletic director Shawn Eichorst also put out a statement at the time:

“We are honored to partner with Wisconsin in an annual Freedom Trophy game, as both of our football programs and stadiums have rich histories and traditions,” Eichorst said. “The Freedom Trophy provides a unique opportunity for us to pay special tribute to the brave men and women who have and will continue to defend our nation’s freedom.”

Depicted on the Freedom Trophy is Camp Randall Stadium, home of the Badgers, and Memorial Stadium, home of the Cornhuskers. The two stadiums and embraced by an American flag, honoring the legacy of those who have served the United States.

While the trophy name may seem arbitrary, it actually pays further homage to both stadiums. Camp Randall was a training ground for military personnel during the Civil War, and Memorial Stadium was built after World War I to commemorate service men and women. With that in mind, it does make sense — even if the Wisconsin-Nebraska rivalry may not be the most natural outside of both schools playing in the Big Ten West.

REQUIRED READING: Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell focuses players' mind state as Badgers prepare for Nebraska

Wisconsin-Nebraska Freedom Trophy record

Wisconsin leads the all-time series record for the two schools, winning 12 of its 16 meetings with Nebraska. Since the inception of the Freedom Trophy, however, the Badgers have owned the series.

Wisconsin is 8-0 in trophy games, and the Cornhuskers are looking to hoist the trophy for the first time. Nebraska is also running out of chances to claim the Freedom Trophy. With the advent of the Big Ten's Flex Protect XVIII model, Wisconsin's annual game with Nebraska isn't protected:

The Badgers and Cornhuskers will play in 2023 and in Lincoln in 2024 before the series resumes once again in 2027 and 2028.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: What is the Freedom Trophy? Wisconsin-Nebraska game honors military