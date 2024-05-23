Freedom Prep shuts down football program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Parents at Freedom Preparatory Academy charter school want answers after the entire football program was shut down, just a year after the Tennessee Titans donated $50,000 to the team.

Wednesday, parents received a letter in an emergency meeting notifying them that the football program for middle and high school is now discontinued.

One mother, who wanted to hide her identity to protect her middle school son, poured out her frustrations.

“To watch those grown men cry, teachers cry and see older boys cry, it broke my heart,” she said.

WREG reported in April 2023 that the Tennessee Titans awarded the school $50,000 directly for football. This included field upgrades, bleachers, lighting, and a scoreboard.

One year later, this mother says finances are the main reason for the shutdown.

“They called us to come in for a meeting saying that the football team would be closing because they were 100k in debt,” she said. “I would like for them to figure out where the funding went.”

Former coach Desmond King shared recent photos of the field with WREG. He says no improvements have been made.

“It’s more than just a game. These boys look forward to doing this,” King said. “A lot of these boys do not have father figures at home and these coaches become their mentors. Even for my son, he looks forward to going to school.”

WREG has reached out to the school and the Tennessee Titans to find out how that $50,000 donation was used but has not heard back.

Parents say they will spend the summer weighing their options.

