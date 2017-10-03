freeD: Travis Kelce makes a leaping TD catch

richard: It saddens me to see these responses that equate gun regulation with gun bans. I'm going hunting later today in zone D5 in California--I will not use a machine gun. I do not need a silencer, in fact I like to hear rounds go off-some other hunter without an automatic weapon got a shot off. I do not live in fear that Hillary, Nancy, Barrack will come to my door and take my rifle. I would rather be pro life than pro automatic weapon with high capacity magazines with cop killer rounds.