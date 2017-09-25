freeD: Brandon Coleman fakes Panthers D for the TD
Take a look through our freeD vision as New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees.fakes the Panthers out for the touchdown pass to wide receiver Brandon Coleman.
Take a look through our freeD vision as New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees.fakes the Panthers out for the touchdown pass to wide receiver Brandon Coleman.
Darren: Amazing, they think by making their plan more cruel, heartless and even more of an impending disaster upon this nation, they think they will get more support from Republicans. Well, that certainly would be appealing to someone evil so I guess it makes sense that would be the Republican strategy to appeal to more Republicans.
458