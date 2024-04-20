Freebies Haunt Cajuns In 9-1 Setback at Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. – John Taylor belted the game’s first pitch for a home run, but a season-high five errors and eight walks by No. 14-ranked Louisiana was too much to overcome in a 9-1 loss to No. 19 Coastal Carolina in the opening game of a Sun Belt Conference series on Friday at Springs Brooks Stadium.

Due to expected inclement weather in the Conway area on Sunday, Louisiana (30-10, 14-2 SBC) and Coastal Carolina (26-11, 10-6 SBC) will wrap up the series on Saturday beginning at noon CT. Both games will be streamed live on ESPN+ with fans able to listen in the Lafayette area on KPEL-FM (96.5) and worldwide on the Varsity Network app.

Taylor, who finished 2-for-4 to help lead a seven-hit attack, drilled the first pitch offered from CCU starter Riley Eikhoff over the right-center field wall for an early 1-0 lead.

A pair of walks by Louisiana starter Andrew Herrmann (4-2) sandwiched around an infield error quickly loaded the bases for the Chanticleers before Caden Bodine doubled down the left-field line for a 2-1 lead.

Graham Brown followed with an RBI single for the Chanticleers before two more runs would score on a two-out error and a 5-1 lead.

Coastal Carolina added three more runs with two outs in the second as Brown doubled down the left-field line before Zack Beach homered to right for an 8-1 advantage.

The Chanticleers added the last of their four unearned runs in the fifth when Beach doubled, moved to third on an error and scored on Jake Books’ RBI single to left.

Eikhoff (5-0) scattered five hits and struck out four in 7.0 innings of work for the Chanticleers before Alexander Meckley struck out six of the eight batters he faced over the final 2.0 innings. Bodine, Brown and Beach each recorded two hits for CCU, which outhit Louisiana, 8-7.

Lee Amedee went 2-for-4 for Louisiana with Duncan Pastore, Jose Torres and Caleb Stelly each getting base hits. Herrmann pitched 1.2 innings – his shortest start of the season – for Louisiana and scattered five hits with eight runs (five earned) allowed.

David Christie settled in on the mound for Louisiana, tossing a career-high 6.1 innings with four strikeouts and an unearned run.

