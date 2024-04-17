How to Get a Free Trial to NBA League Pass, Just in Time for the Playoffs

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The 2024 NBA playoffs start this Saturday (April 20) and if you’ve recently cut the cable cord, you don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars on a new package in order to livestream the games at home. NBA League Pass is a one-stop hub to watch select playoff games live at home as well as on-demand matches and post-season coverage.

More from Billboard

While there are a number affordable streaming options on the market, this one is designed specifically for basketball lovers to catch all of the action without paying for a cable package. Plus, right now the best NBA League Pass deals can score you a free trial to watch NBA playoff games for free.

Keep reading to learn more about the streaming platform and current deals, discounts and promos going on.

What Is the Cheapest Way to Get NBA League Pass?

Amazon is offering Prime members an exclusive deal that can get you a seven-day free trial of NBA League Pass. All you have to do is log into your Prime account and add the channel through the Prime Channel storefront and you’ll immediately get a week-long free trial. Once the free trial is over, you’ll be charged $14.99/month. Or you can cancel at any time to avoid being charged.

get nba league pass free trial here

Don’t have a Prime membership? Amazon is offering new users a 30-day free trial when you sign up, in addition to the seven-day free trial of NBA League Pass.

What Are the Best NBA League Pass Deals?

Besides Prime Video’s offer, there are a couple more deals going on that’ll get you access to the streaming platform for an affordable price. Keep reading to see the latest NBA League Pass deals below.

NBA League Pass Subscription

The basketball platform provides affordable subscription options that’ll get you instant access to watch playoff games without cable. There are two NBA League Pass subscriptions you can choose from: League Pass and League Pass Premium. League Pass is ad-supported and the cheapest option of the two at only $14.99/month. Subscribing will let you stream on a single device as well as watch every out-of-market game live, 24/7 access to NBA TV, condensed versions of games and customizable broadcasts, angles and stats.

With League Pass Premium, you’ll get everything in League Pass with no ads and the ability to stream on up to three devices at one for just $22.99/month.

get nba league pass here

Looking for additional savings? You can sign up for the Single Team plan for $13.99/month that’ll allow you to choose one team of your choice to follow. You’ll only receive access to content for that team eliminating having to do the digging yourself.

NBA League Pass Student Plan

College students can take advantage of 40% off the NBA League Pass Monthly subscription for 12 months. Once the year is up, they’ll have to reverify their student status in order to continue receiving the discount.

$8.99/month $14.99/month 40% off

get nba league pass student plan here

It’s only offered for the League Pass plan and cannot be redeemed for another plan or upgrade. You can verify your student status here using the SheerID through NBA.com.

Does NBA League Pass Have a Free Trial?

NBA League Pass doesn’t come with a free trial on its own, but you can take advantage of Amazon’s promo, which is offering seven days free when you add the premium channel onto your subscription. There is no promo code needed to score this free trial.

Is NBA TV the Same As NBA League Pass?

NBA League Pass is a dedicated 24/7 streaming service for basketball games and exclusive coverage — with an ad-free experience too. NBA TV, meantime, is a channel included in the streaming service that provides non-stop coverage live for you to stream on your tablet, TV or smartphone as well as access to features, interviews, archived shows, NBA events and press conferences.

While you’ll have access to a number of games through both subscription plans, nationally televised games and local team games televised in your area won’t be available to livestream.

2024 NBA Playoffs Schedule

Check out the upcoming games below or click here to see the full schedule.

Saturday (April 20)

Cavaliers vs. Magic at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN

Timberwolves vs. Suns at 3:30 ET on ESPN

Knicks vs. TBD at 6 p.m. on ESPN

Nuggets vs. Lakers at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Sunday (April 21)

Celtics vs. TBD at 1 p.m. ET on ABC

Clippers vs. Mavericks at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Bucks vs. Pacers at 7 p.m. ET on TNT

Thunder vs. West No. 8 at 9:30 p.m. ET on TNT

Monday (April 22)

Cavaliers vs. Magic at 7 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Knicks vs. TBD at 7:30 p.m. on TNT

Nuggets vs. Lakers at 10 p.m. on TNT

Tuesday (April 23)

Timberwolves vs. Suns at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT

Bucks vs. Pacers at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Clippers vs. Mavericks at 10 p.m. ET on TNT

Wednesday (April 24)

Celtics vs. TBD at 7 p.m. ET on TNT

Thunder vs. TBD at 9:30 p.m. ET on TNT

Thursday (April 25)

Magic vs. Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET on NBA TV

TBD vs. Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT

Lakers vs. Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET on TNT

Friday (April 26)