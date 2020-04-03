Free TrackPass On Demand: NASCAR Hall of Fame Biography, Bill France Sr.

As part of its free access to racing fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold is featuring nearly 50 long-form documentaries for viewing pleasure. Throughout the week, NASCAR.com will preview one documentary each day that looks back on some of the sport’s biggest stars, venues and stories from the past.

RELATED: Get free access to all nine channels

After briefing NASCAR Decades: The 90s, The 80s and The 70s, along with The List: Dale Earnhardt Sr., it’s time to take a long look back at the man who made today’s stock-car racing possible: Bill France Sr. Known as “Big Bill” due to his 6-foot-5 stature, France founded NASCAR in 1948. He also built Daytona International Superspeedway and Talladega Superspeedway before passing away in 1992. This edition of TrackPass’ NASCAR Hall of Fame Biography series documents France’s legacy.

Other available content includes full-event replays of all races since TrackPass launched in December 2019. Condensed replays of every American Flat Track, IMSA WeatherTech, K&N and Modified race from the 2019 season will also be made available shortly.

Free access to TrackPass runs through May 1. Fans can learn more about the streaming service here.

RELATED: FAQs on product