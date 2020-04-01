Free TrackPass On Demand: NASCAR Decades, The 70s

As part of free access to racing fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold is featuring nearly 50 long-form documentaries for your viewing pleasure. Throughout the week, we’ll preview one documentary each day that looks back on some of NASCAR’s biggest stars, venues and stories from the past.

After previewing NASCAR Decades: The 90s and NASCAR Decades: The 80s, now it’s time to get groovy and look back on NASCAR Decades: The 70s. From the sport’s biggest stars making fashion statements to nicknames like “Jaws” for Darrell Waltrip and “The Last American Hero” for Junior Johnson, TrackPass takes a nice stroll down memory lane.

Other available content includes full-event replays of all races since TrackPass launched in December 2019. Condensed replays of every American Flat Track, IMSA WeatherTech, K&N and Modified race from the 2019 season will also be made available shortly.

Free access to TrackPass runs through May 1. Fans can learn more about the streaming service here.

