Free throws prove costly again for Mississippi State basketball in loss vs. Alabama

STARKVILLE — For Mississippi State basketball, particularly when facing Alabama, the free throw line has become a dreaded place.

Last season, playing in front of a sellout crowd at Humphrey Coliseum, the Bulldogs missed 18 of their 36 attempts in the 11-point loss. On Saturday, again in front of a raucous crowd at The Hump, Mississippi State missed 12 of its 27 attempts − including four crucial ones late − in an 82-74 loss.

"Unfortunately, we just didn't make them when they really, really counted," said MSU coach Chris Jans.

Combined with a valiant effort from Alabama's SEC player of the year contender Mark Sears, who scored 17 of his 22 points in the second half, it was a recipe for a disappointing loss for MSU.

Mississippi State (12-4, 1-2 SEC) has now dropped its last five meetings with Alabama (11-5, 3-0) and eight of nine.

Officiating sets pace early, sidelines Cameron Matthews

In an upset of No. 5 Tennessee on Wednesday, Mississippi State didn’t pick up a personal foul in the game’s first five minutes. Against Alabama, that wasn’t the case. The Tide was in the bonus eight minutes into the first half.

MSU forward Cameron Matthews was a victim of the frequent whistles, picking up two fouls in five minutes. He didn’t play the final 13 minutes of the period. With him on the court, the Bulldogs’ out-scored the Tide by six. Without him, Alabama had an eight-point edge.

“His aggression sometimes needs to be a little more disciplined and not put himself in harms way," Jans said.

Jaquan Scott, who hasn’t played in an SEC game this season, was thrust into a bigger role with Matthews out. Scott played seven minutes in the first half, in which he didn’t score but recorded a steal and a block.

Trey Scott, who entered with six minutes of SEC experience, earned eight minutes in the first half with freshman guard Josh Hubbard also picking up two fouls. Fort connected on a pair of 3-pointers.

"I was mentally committed to playing both of those guys in the first half and seeing how it unfolded," Jans said. "I thought because of Alabama's style and the number of possessions they're trying to create that I wanted to make sure that we were good in the second half, had our legs and weren't worn out more than normal. I thought both of them on face value from where I stood did a pretty good job."

What’s next on Mississippi State’s schedule?

MSU returns to the road with a game at Kentucky on Wednesday. The Wildcats (12-3, 2-1) suffered their first conference loss of the season at Texas A&M on Saturday.

UK is 8-1 at home with its lone loss coming against UNC-Wilmington. MSU hasn’t beaten Kentucky since the 2021 SEC Tournament. The Bulldogs’ last regular season win against the Wildcats came in 2009, which is also the last time MSU won at Rupp Arena.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Free throws cost Mississippi State basketball against Alabama in SEC