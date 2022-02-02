Free Throws: Pat Dooley’s quick reactions to blizzard win over Mizzou

The team that has faced so much diversity this season faced some more on Wednesday.

But they found a way to win a game they could not afford to lose.

Florida pulled out the victory thanks to a pair of free throws by Tyree Appleby with 7.9 seconds to play and a huge blocked shot by Tuon Gatkek with 1.2 seconds to play.

The Gators are now 14-8 and 4-5 in the SEC. A loss to Missouri, now 8-13 and 2-6, would have been another major blow to Florida’s NCAA chances.

“We found a way to steal one,” Mike White said. “We had some ugly possessions.”

Florida trailed by nine at the under-eight minute mark and by three with under a minute to play. But Appleby twice drove the ball to the basket and drew fouls to get to the line and win the game.

“Tyree showed a ton of swagger,” White said.

Florida led 33-31 at the half in front of a sparse crowd in Columbia, Missouri. The game was moved up six hours because of impending weather issues.

Myreon Jones made five of his first six shots from beyond the arc to lead the Gators in the first half with 15 points (he finished with 18). Florida led despite a scoring drought that lasted more than five minutes.

It turns out that scoring drought was nothing.

Florida went 7:06 in the second half without a single point. The Gators did have five turnovers, two missed free throws and saw Jarron Coleman hit a 28-footer at the shot clock buzzer.

Missouri was able to get the lead out to nine before Florida rallied behind seven straight made free throws to cut the lead to one and set up a dramatic final stretch of the game.

Down 63-60, the Gators had two big stops at the end of the game and a missed free throw by Coleman.

Player of the game: Missouri

Forward Ronnie DeGray III gave Florida all it could handle down low, scoring 13 points on 6-for-7 free throws as the Gators struggled to handle the paint, something that will continue to be a problem.

Player of the game: Florida

Tyree Appleby didn’t play much in the first half because of foul trouble. But he scored 17 points for the game and basically took it over down the stretch. Appleby made all 10 of his second-half free throw attempts.

Inside the numbers

Florida won despite allowing Missouri to make 50 percent of its shots and win the battle in the paint 32-14. The key for Florida was that they made 22 of 26 free throws in the game.

He said it

“I preach to myself in my head, ‘I’m automatic from the free-throw line.’” – Tyree Appleby.

Next up

Florida returns home Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST to face Ole Miss for the second time in 12 days. The Rebels are now 11-10 after upsetting LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 76-72, on Tuesday night.

