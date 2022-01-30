Free Throws: Pat Dooley’s quick reactions to Florida’s big win over OSU

For a half, it looked like the new-look Gators were a mess. With Jason Jitoboh out for the year and Colin Castleton out for who knows how long, the Gators had no answers for Oklahoma State in the opening 20 minutes.

But Mike White benched three starters to start the second half and the Gators got rolling.

A defense that was getting torched suddenly started getting stops and the struggling offense started making shots. Florida outscored the Cowboys 48-27 and had one of those great free throw games to pull away from Oklahoma State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The Gators kept chipping away at the Okie State lead and eventually jumped ahead midway through the second half. From there, the Gators kept making shots and amping up the defense.

Most importantly, making free throws.

Florida was 26 of 32 in the second half from the free-throw line.

So, despite getting outscored in the paint by 20 points, Florida ended up with a much-needed win after two straight road losses.

Even though Oklahoma State came into the game as one of the more mediocre three-point shooting teams in both the country and the Big 12, the Cowboys went 7-for-10 in the first half and that allowed Okie State to get out to a 16 point lead and a halftime advantage of 45-32.

Florida came into the game ranked 316th in three-point shooting and went 5-for-20 in the first half.

But in the second half, the Gators started making stops on defense and making baskets, shooting 5-for-11 on threes and drawing fouls with drives to the basket.

Florida got surprising minutes from Niels Lane, who hadn’t played since Dec. 22. He was in for 13 minutes in this one and – even though he didn’t score – he played a role in the win with his defense.

“We had some unique contributions,” White said.

Then there was Tuon Gatkek, the only center remaining in the program who can dress out. He had eight points and three rebounds.

“The defensive energy was evidently different from the tip to start the season half,” White said. “We joined the fight.”

Story continues

Player of the game: Oklahoma State

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Isaac Likelele was a problem all game for the Gators because of both his quickness and physical play. He finished the game with 14 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Player of the game: Florida

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Tyree Appleby was the story of the second half and he finished the game with a season-high 21 points. Appleby also had four assists and three rebounds and made a perfect 8 of 8 from the charity stripe.

Inside the numbers

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The first half was the third half in the last three games where Florida has allowed more than 40 points. White peeled off some paint in the locker room at halftime, and the Gators allowed only 27 points in the second half and only 1 of 8 on threes.

He said it

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

”Coach White said we were playing soft. We knew what we had to do in the second half to get stops. We weren’t playing the way we usually play.” — Tyree Appleby.

Next up

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Gators travel to Missouri for a late game – Wednesday at 9 p.m. Good. They can use some rest. Missouri is 8-12 so far this season and 2-5 in the SEC. The Tigers also only lost by a point to No. 1 Auburn. They fell to No. 23 Iowa State on the road Saturday, 67-50.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1