Free Throws: Instant reactions to Florida’s tough loss at Tennessee

As if things couldn’t get worse for the Gators, they did in Knoxville on Wednesday night.

Already down its best player Colin Castleton, Florida lost center Jason Jitoboh for the game toward the end of the first half and had to deal with a brutal no-call in its loss to the 18th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers.

The Gators led by as many as 13 in the opening frame in a game of runs. But Jitoboh was lost when he was smacked in the eye going for a rebound and Tennessee slowly eroded an eight-point Florida halftime lead coming out of the locker room.

“Just a tough deal,” Mike White said. “I feel for him and these guys. [Jitoboh] be re-evaluated when we get home.”

The Gators had no inside presence defensively, but still had a chance late when it appeared Phlandrous Fleming Jr. would be taking free throws down four with 1:00 remaining in the game.

But Tennessee coach Rick Barnes asked the officials to check and make sure there was not a hook-and-hold on the rebound against Anthony Duruji. After a long look, the call went against Florida and Santiago Vescovi made two free throws to ice the game.

But that wasn’t the call that will keep Mike White awake tonight.

With 1:30 to go and Florida down four, Brandon McKissic pump-faked his defender in the air. McKissic was hammered on the play but no foul was called.

The Gators are now 12-8 and 3-5 in the SEC. Tennessee is 11-0 at home this year and 14-5 overall, 5-3 in the SEC.

Player of the game: Tennessee

Vescovi had one of those nights that Florida feared he could have. He scored 21 points and made a reverse lay-up that gave Tennessee its first lead since early in the game. He made 5 of 8 three-point attempts.

Player of the game: Florida

Duruji was forced to be the big man with Jitoboh out and came through with 16 points. But he also had five turnovers. Tyree Appleby had 16… but also had five turnovers.

Inside the numbers

This was a free-throw shooting contest in a good way. Florida made all nine of its free-throw attempts. Unfortunately for the Gators, Tennessee made 15 of 16. But the true statistical culprit for Florida was second-half turnovers. UF had three in the first half and 10 in the second half.

He said it

“We’re going to play hard on Saturday. Who knows who will be available? The message to these guys is always that nobody is going to feel sorry for you.” – Mike White

Next up

The Gators finally return home after a two-game road trip that was really a two-game road trip. Florida faces Oklahoma State Saturday at 4 p.m. EST in Exactech Arena as part of the SEC-Big 12 Challenge. The Cowboys played Iowa State Wednesday night and went into that game with a 10-8 record but beat Baylor two weeks ago when the Bears were No. 1.

