Free Throws: Florida’s heartbreaking OT loss in SEC Tournament to Texas A&M

This time, the late shot by Phlan Fleming didn’t fall through the net. Instead, it lodged between the backboard and basket to give the ball back to Texas A&M for one last shot.

And Hassan Diarra made the comeback that was nothing short of incredible just another tough loss for the Florida Gators.

Diarra’s three with .4 seconds remaining on the clock gave the Aggies a win in a game that appeared to over multiple times throughout, leaving the Gators wondering if they can start printing up NIT tickets early.

Kowacie Reeves nailed a four-point play and a conventional 3-point play to bring the Gators back from the dead, only to see his 21-point effort fall short in overtime.

Florida didn’t get any late breaks on its way to the extra period, including an overturned no-call that gave A&M two free throws to tie the game with 38 seconds left.

That set the scene for Fleming’s heroic attempt, but his three-point shot wedged between the backboard and the rim and gave A&M the ball without having to get a rebound courtesy of the possession arrow.

Florida trailed by 16 in the first half thanks to a 13-0 run by the Aggies before cutting the lead to six, finishing off the first half with an eight-point deficit.

A&M again stretched the lead out to 16 in the second half before Florida’s late rally to send the game to overtime.

Player of the Game: Texas A&M

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Florida has struggled with big strong centers this year and this game was no exception. Henry Coleman III scored 22 points on 7-for-9 shooting and had eight rebounds for the Aggies.

Player of the Game: Florida

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Reeves led the comeback, but Florida would have not even had a chance if Niels Lane hadn’t played the way he did. Lane, who was in Mike White’s doghouse midway through the season and mired on the bench, scored a career-high 16 points and had a career-high in rebounds with nine.

Inside the numbers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Tyree Appleby did not score and had three turnovers. He was playing so poorly that he sat on the bench for the last quarter of the game and most of overtime.

Next up

AP Photo/Steve Helber

Florida is almost certainly headed for the National Invitation Tournament for the 11th time in school history and first time since 2016. (The Gators are 13-12 all-time in the “other” tournament.)

[vertical-gallery id=79213]

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1