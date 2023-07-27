Free throw disparity looms large in Mystics' loss to Minnesota originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Mystics began a pivotal road trip on Wednesday - three games in three cities over a five-day span against teams in playoff spots. All are winnable. All are losable. Each one could be huge in determining playoff positioning and whether or not they make the postseason.

And when the Mystics had the foul differential that they did to start off the trip up in Minnesota, it was hard for them not to speak out. So they did, following the 97-92 loss to the Lynx.

"In a five-point game, the free throws are 23 to four on the road," Eric Thibault said postgame. "Free throw attempts were 23 to four in a game when we lost by five. We're getting called for fouls diving on loose balls, the take-foul rule is applied inconsistently from night to night. We did plenty wrong in this game, but it's hard to look past the fact that the free throws were 23 to four in a game we lose by five."

All four of Washington's free throws came in the first half. One came off a flagrant foul for a reckless closeout by Diamond Miller, Queen Egbo got one for an and-one putback, and the other pair came from Shatori Walker-Kimbrough after the Mystics were in the bonus late in the second quarter.

It was the fewest free-throw attempts in a WNBA game in over a year. In total, there have been just 62 games in WNBA history where a team shot four or fewer free throws. Those teams have a .194 win percentage in those games.

Washington hit every single one of their four free throws. Minnesota, meanwhile scored 19 points on their 23 attempts.

While not as egregious, the foul disparity was 18-8 in favor of the Lynx. Only two fouls were called against Minnesota in the second half compared to the Mystics' six.

On any normal night that is a factor that is difficult to overcome. It's even more drastic in a game where there were 21 lead changes and nine ties.

Despite Thibault's recommendation to his players to save their money and not complain about the officiating (which results in a monetary fine), Natasha Cloud spoke out in her media availability too. Cloud spoke similarly to Thibault but simply just wants the perceived problem to be fixed.

"Let us [explective] know," Cloud said speaking of the league. "You let us [explective] know because the Washington Mystics do not get calls and you can fine me and I'm going to get my money's worth but four to what is it? Four to 23. Four free throws to 23, in the fourth quarter it is [18-8] foul count. I don't care what pipeline refs we have coming through, I don't care. We have to do our job every single night, you need to do yours. This is bull [explective]. This is [explective] bull [explective]. Figure it out. Figure it out across the board. This is crazy, we can't even do our jobs and have an even game. Four to [explective] 23, we shot four free throws. For 40 minutes, four free throws."

The fouls by Washington (18) were actually fewer than their season average of 19.0 per game - the fifth-most in the league. A few weeks ago the team found themselves in a fouling problem while trying to navigate the loss of the injured Shakira Austin. It has improved quite a bit in the games since. The difference here is many resulted in free throw attempts and few got called in that favor for the Mystics.

Over the course of the season, statistically, this is not a consistent problem for Washington. They are third in the league at fouls drawn per game (19.2) and fifth in free-throw attempts per game (19.3).

Thibault is in danger of being fined for being critical of the officiating and it wouldn't be the first time this season. Earlier this year, he called out the official's lack of foul calls on defenders against Elena Delle Donne. Cognisant of Delle Donne's injury history, Thibault takes exception to non-calls when she's getting hit and bumped in the paint against more physical players.

Earlier this year, he admitted that the complaint (along with some others) netted him a fine from the WNBA. This one could follow suit.

But while his pocket may be a little lighter from his choice of words in the heated aftermath of a loss, the reception from the team is felt by him backing them up in these situations.

"He's trying to do it for us right now. We've made a commitment to try to stay off the refs as much as we can and I think we're doing a pretty good job of that... Eric has our back." Cloud said. "I know he came on here and I know he's going to get a fine as well. And he told us to save our money but it is also us sticking up for ourselves too as players. But it means everything to have our coach going to bat for us. Even in the game when he got that technical it let that turn us get up, it let us get going off of that."

There are two more games in Dallas and Atlanta on Friday and Sunday respectively before the team's next home game, next practice and before any of their injured players return. There's plenty they need to focus on themselves, but after Wednesday night's frustrations in the press conferences, there's not going to be attention given to the officials.

"We're not focused on the officials, we're just focused on us getting better and controlling what we can control," Cloud said.