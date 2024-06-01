Free tennis lessons to be offered at UW in June

Jun. 1—Free tennis lessons will be offered to adult beginners and kids ages 5 and up this month at the University of Wyoming's indoor tennis courts.

Lessons will start this Tuesday at 6 p.m. and will run every Tuesday and Thursday for the rest of the month. The indoor tennis courts are located at 2117 E. Armory Rd. in Laramie.

Instructors will present tennis in fun and easy steps. Rackets and balls are provided and no pre-registration is required. Those planning to attend are asked to arrive a few minutes early to sign in.

The free tennis lessons are sponsored by the Alpine Tennis Association. More information can be found at alpine-tennis.org.