Free tennis clinic to resume Monday

ASHLAND The Julie Ditty Qualls Free Tennis Lessons will resume on Monday at Ashland Tennis Center.

The two-week clinic will conclude on Friday, June 14. Lessons are Monday through Friday from 9-11 a.m.

The first week featured 230 total enrollment with 20 instructors, including two directors — Torin Lochow and Madison Hill (both college athletes and graduates).

The age groups are 7- to 11-year-olds (9-10 a.m.) and 12- to 18-year-olds (10-11 a.m.).

According to Dr. Jack Ditty, the intention is to begin fundraising to rebuild and resurface the Ashland Tennis Center, which was originally built 50 years ago (in 1974).

Children who have not yet attended but are interested can still register on-site starting Monday.