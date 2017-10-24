Free-spirted Feng seeks second straight title at TPC Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - OCTOBER 24: Shanshan Feng of China speaks during the Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia Official Players Press Conference on October 24, 2017 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Photo by Stanley Chou/Getty Images)

Shanshan Feng, China's most successful golfer, is a free spirit.

She also is one of the sports idols of a country with a population of nearly 1.4 billion people -- a trendsetter and champion in a game that swings back and forth and in and out of favor with the nation's communist government.

The 28-year-old Feng heads to one of her favorite courses and events this week as she looks to defend her title in the Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, set to begin competition on Thursday at TPC Kuala Lumpur.

Feng also won this tournament in 2014 and was runner-up in both 2013 and 2015, so it would be a surprise if she was not in the mix from the opening tee shot to the final putt.

"At the prize ceremony last year, I was like, 'Can I get a membership card here because I play so well here? '" Feng said Monday

Feng followed her initial statement with her trademark booming laugh.

"Every time when I lose my confidence, maybe this is where I should come back and play and try to find it," Feng said. "I really love the course and the city and always enjoy my time here."

Feng begins this week's event ranked sixth in the world and in 14th in the LPGA's Race to the CME Globe standings.

She has won once this season, in May at the LPGA Volvik Championship in Michigan, and showed that she's in good form in advance of playing one of her favorite events with a tie for third last week in the Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship.

Feng's season includes nine top-10 finishes and more than $1 million in earnings.

For her career, she has 75 top 10s and has garnered over $9 million in prize money since she turned professional in 2008. She is the first player from China to become a member of the LPGA Tour,

Feng has seven victories on Tour, including the 2012 LPGA Championship, in which she shot a bogey-free 67 in the final round to win by two strokes. That win made her the first player from China to capture an LPGA major championship, as well as the first player from mainland China (male or female) to triumph in a major championship.