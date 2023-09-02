Free Jim Harbaugh? A quiet protest in Ann Arbor leads to victory.

He just wanted his coach back, he was saying, explaining the tape he’d affixed over his shirt that read:

“Free Harbaugh.”

J.J. McCarthy smiled as he said it, a mischievous grin, a grin of protest to match the message of protest that he, the starting quarterback at the University of Michigan, wanted to get across to … the NCAA? The athletic department? The president of the university?

After all, Jim Harbaugh, the Michigan football head coach, wouldn’t have been watching his team play Saturday afternoon from inside Sherrone Moore’s house — according to McCarthy — if the university hadn’t suspended Harbaugh for three games.

Was McCarthy protesting his own school?

Nah, he was protesting the absurdity of a system that forced his school to self-impose a suspension. Mostly, though, he just wanted his coach back.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh speaks to the media during Big Ten football media days on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Indianapolis.

“It’s as simple as that,” said McCarthy.

Blake Corum wants his coach back, too. The team’s star tailback, who relies on Harbaugh’s pre-game mantra to get the juices roiling:

“Play as hard as you can, as fast as you can, and don’t worry.”

Corum missed hearing it. So, he texted Harbaugh before the game:

“Play as hard as you can, as fast as you can, and don’t worry.” Then he added: “We got you, Coach.”

“I know you do,” Harbaugh texted back.

He was right. His team did, and rolled over East Carolina, 30-3 at Michigan Stadium, using a game plan weighted toward the pass, reliant on McCarthy’s arm, led by defensive coordinator, Jesse Minter, who took the first turn in the big seat; Jay Harbaugh and Mike Hart will each take a half as the head man next Saturday, Moore will grab the main headset the following Saturday.

Harbaugh wanted to spread the responsibility to give several of his coaches a chance to feel the heaviness of the crown, so to speak. Or, as Harbaugh calls it, to be the “guardian of victory.”

Minter said Saturday that part of the reason the team didn’t miss a beat — at least on the surface — was because the big guy empowers not just the coaching staff, but the players, as well.

His last message to Minter on Friday night?

“Be you.”

Not a bad message at all, right?

“He’s such an advocate for us, he’s such an advocate for our players,” said Minter. “We're trained for this … He breeds confidence into our team with just the way he operates. Not only for him, but the way he builds us up as well. Certainly, it will be better when he’s back; I think he’s the best head coach in football.”

Michigan interim head coach Jesse Minter talks to players at a timeout against East Carolina during the second half of U-M's 30-3 win on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Michigan Stadium.

That debate aside, he’s inarguably one of the best coaches in the game. His record backs it up. He’s won without revealing much of himself outside of the classic football caricature.

Whatever else you think of his public persona, or of how he conducts himself at news conferences, or on the sidelines during a game, he wouldn’t have the wins on his resumé if he didn’t connect with his players.

And while you could argue that McCarthy was merely seeking attention for his “Free Harbaugh” shirt, it would be unfair to suggest he wasn’t being sincere, or that Corum relayed his text exchange for anything other than to share what Harbaugh means to him.

“That’s my guy,” said Corum.

“Something was missing today,” said McCarthy.

The changed vibe caught him by surprise, he admitted.

“I’m not going to lie to you, I wasn’t expecting it to be that much different,” McCarthy said. “But personally … his presence … it’s all about winning, all about competing, all about pushing through. (It’s) as simple as the pregame speech. I was missing that voice. It really sucked going out there the first day and him not being there. He put as much blood, sweat and tears as we have. It's unfortunate.”

But?

“We know we get him back (for) Game 4.”

Until then, the machine he has built should run just fine. U-M's next two opponents — UNLV and Bowling Green — shouldn’t cause many issues, not if McCarthy keeps playing the way he did Saturday against East Carolina.

Besides, Harbaugh is with the team the rest of the week. He’s helping to build the game plans. He’s overseeing practices. He sets the calendar and the daily schedule and the tone.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) warms up wearing a Free Harbaugh shirt before the East Carolina game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

And while the team may have missed the tone during the game, the team still felt him, and sent him a message during the game when they lined up in the train formation as a tribute, a formation Harbaugh used for real early in his tenure in Ann Arbor.

“We just wanted to tribute him in some way,” said McCarthy.

They did. By winning. And showing glimpses of what kind of team the coach believes they can be.

