Free hoops: Michigan State basketball to host open scrimmage prior to MSU-UM football game

Michigan State basketball will host an open scrimmage for the public Saturday afternoon prior to the Michigan State-Michigan football game later that evening at 7:30 p.m.

Doors to the Breslin Center will open at 2 p.m. and the scrimmage starts at 2:30. Admission is free.

It will be the second chance for fans to get a glimpse at the 2023-24 iteration of the Spartan basketball team before they face some real opponents. MSU hosted its annual Midnight Madness Friday night, which was the first peek of MSU's highly vaunted freshman class alongside the bevy of returning veterans.

Michigan State also has two preseason games in the final week of October against Hillsdale and Tennessee before beginning the regular season on Nov. 6 against James Madison.

The Spartans were ranked at No. 4 in the first editions of both the USA Today Coaches Poll and the AP Poll.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: MSU basketball to host open scrimmage before U-M football night game