Free Guy: Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, & Lil Rel Howery Interview
As Free Guy prepares to break out into theaters, Nerdist’s Hector Navarro sits down with Ryan Reynolds (Guy), Jodie Comer (Millie/Molotov Girl), and Lil Rel Howery (Buddy). The cast discuss Guy’s “everyman” sensibility, Molotov Girl’s practical approach to costuming, the innocence and heart of Budd, and the film’s creative marketing on today’s episode of Nerdist Now.
The post Free Guy: Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, & Lil Rel Howery Interview appeared first on Nerdist.