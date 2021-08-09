Free Guy: Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, & Lil Rel Howery Interview

Best Life

Meghan McCain said goodbye to The View on Friday after co-hosting the show with Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Whoopi Goldberg, and Sara Haines for four years. McCain, who relocated to Washington D.C. during the pandemic, said that she was leaving because her life was no longer compatible with the job. She announced her plans to leave during a July 1 episode, saying, "This was not an easy decision. It took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer and talking to my family and my close friends." During h