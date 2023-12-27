Free 'First Day Hikes' offered at several Minnesota state parks Jan. 1

Dec. 27—ST. PAUL — First Day Hikes will take place at 12 Minnesota state parks on New Year's Day as part of a nationwide effort to connect people with the outdoors.

The effort, spearheaded by the America's State Parks organization, hopes to get hikers in all 50 states out on guided walks on New Year's Day.

First Day Hikes will be held at Afton, Blue Mounds, Forestville Mystery Cave, Fort Snelling, Frontenac, Lake Bemidji, Mille Lacs Kathio, Minneopa, Nerstrand-Big Woods, Tettegouche, Whitewater and Wild River state parks, while Jay Cooke State Park is offering a hike on Dec. 31. For more details go to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' First Day Hikes webpage at

mndnr.gov/firstdayhike.

The events are free to participate in, but some require advance registration. In addition, vehicle permits — $7 per day or $35 for a year-round permit — are required at most Minnesota state parks.

Hikers are advised to wear boots and dress in layers so clothing can be adjusted as needed. Can't make it to one of the parks? Try another trail near you. You can find them at the DNR's Hiking in Minnesota webpage at

mndnr.gov/hiking.