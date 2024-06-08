Free Euro 2024 Wallcharts: Track every match with these printable designs
The season has been long, but football fans have more to look forward to with Euro 2024 just around the corner
Euro 2024 promises to be an exciting tournament. Hosted by Germany, it will be the first time since 1988 that the country has held the Euros.
Matches will be played across 10 cities, including Berlin, Munich, and Hamburg. The tournament will feature 24 teams, divided into six groups of four. The top two teams from each group, along with the four best third-placed teams, will advance to the knockout stage, culminating in the final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on July 14.
There will be plenty of Arsenal players involved, so it’s definitely a must-watch even if your national team is not participating.
To help you follow the tournament, I’ve once again created some free printables for an old-school tracking experience.
This time, there are two versions. One is sleek and simple, matching the tournament’s colour scheme. The other celebrates the various kits of the 24 countries competing this summer in Germany.
Both designs feature all the matches, spaces for results, BST kick-off times, and locations from the group stage to the final. They are designed for A3 paper size but will look good on A4 as well. Just open the full-size image, save to download, and print.
