Free Euro 2024 Wallcharts: Track every match with these printable designs

The season has been long, but football fans have more to look forward to with Euro 2024 just around the corner

BERLIN, GERMANY – OCTOBER 05: A replica of the UEFA Euro trophy is displayed after a presentation of the new UEFA Euro 2024 football championship logo at Olympiastadion on October 05, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Euro 2024 promises to be an exciting tournament. Hosted by Germany, it will be the first time since 1988 that the country has held the Euros.

Matches will be played across 10 cities, including Berlin, Munich, and Hamburg. The tournament will feature 24 teams, divided into six groups of four. The top two teams from each group, along with the four best third-placed teams, will advance to the knockout stage, culminating in the final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on July 14.

BERLIN, GERMANY – OCTOBER 05: Olympiastadion is lit in colors after a presentation of the new UEFA Euro 2024 football championship logo at Olympiastadion on October 05, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

There will be plenty of Arsenal players involved, so it’s definitely a must-watch even if your national team is not participating.

To help you follow the tournament, I’ve once again created some free printables for an old-school tracking experience.

This time, there are two versions. One is sleek and simple, matching the tournament’s colour scheme. The other celebrates the various kits of the 24 countries competing this summer in Germany.

Both designs feature all the matches, spaces for results, BST kick-off times, and locations from the group stage to the final. They are designed for A3 paper size but will look good on A4 as well. Just open the full-size image, save to download, and print.

For best results, use thicker paper.

If you use them, please tag us on X (Twitter) @dailycannon and @arsenalofka. I’m also on Instagram and TikTok.

Euro 2024 Shirts Tracker A colourful tracker for Euro 2024 featuring illustrations of football shirts hanging on a clothesline. Each shirt represents one of the 24 participating countries. Below the shirts, the groups are listed: Group A to Group F, each with four countries. Spaces are provided to fill in match results, and the tracker includes sections for the Round of 16, Quarter Finals, Semi Finals, and the Final. The background is a speckled, artistic design, and social media handles @arsenalofka and @dailycannon are included.