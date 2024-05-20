Free donuts from Schnucks for Cardinals home runs

ST. LOUIS — Schnucks rewards members can get a free donut when the the Cardinals hit a home run. The local grocery chain is teaming up with the Cardinals for the “Donuts for Dingers” promotion. For the rest of the regular season, when a Cardinals player hits a home run, Schnucks Rewards members can get a free donut the next day at their local Schnucks Bakery.

To claim the free donut, members need to open the Schnucks Rewards app the day after the home run, tap “Digital Coupons,” and clip the Donuts for Dingers coupon. Then, they can visit their local Schnucks, pick a donut from the bakery, and enter their phone number at checkout to get the free treat.

The offer is only valid the day after a Cardinals player hits a home run. It is limited to the first 10,000 customers to clip the coupon.



Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.