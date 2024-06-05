Free Chipotle burritos: chain will offer deals for NBA Finals

Editor’s note: The video above previously aired in a past newscast.

NEW YORK (PIX11) – The Nets and the Knicks may not have made the NBA Finals this year, but there could be something in it for New Yorkers still.

Chipotle is offering free entrees for every free throw made during the finals this year.

More Local News

Here’s how it works: every time a player makes all of his free throws at the free-throw line, Chipotle will post a code for a free burrito on X.

The first 500 fans who text the code to 888222 can redeem a free entree.

The promo starts on Thursday, when the Dallas Mavericks play against the Boston Celtics for Game One.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.