Free Chicken McNuggets: When the Phillies win, McDonald's has a deal waiting for you
The Philadelphia Phillies are rolling with the best record in the National League.
If that wasn't a good enough reason to jump on the Phils' bandwagon here's another – free food.
Every time the Phillies win, you can receive a free 6-piece Chicken McNugget.
How to free Chicken McNuggets?
See if the Phillies won the night before.
Download the McDonald's app and sign up for a rewards account with your email address.
Check under deal in the app and add the reward to your order or scan the reward code at the restaurant.
There is a catch. You have to place at least a $2 order to get the free McNuggets.
