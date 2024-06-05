Free Chicken McNuggets: When the Phillies win, McDonald's has a deal waiting for you

The Philadelphia Phillies are rolling with the best record in the National League.

If that wasn't a good enough reason to jump on the Phils' bandwagon here's another – free food.

Every time the Phillies win, you can receive a free 6-piece Chicken McNugget.

Phillies retired numbers: Every Phillies retired number, and 5 more they should retire. Is Bryce Harper one of them?

How to free Chicken McNuggets?

See if the Phillies won the night before.

Download the McDonald's app and sign up for a rewards account with your email address.

Check under deal in the app and add the reward to your order or scan the reward code at the restaurant.

There is a catch. You have to place at least a $2 order to get the free McNuggets.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Free McDonald's Chicken McNuggets when the Philadelphia Phillies win