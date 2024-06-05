Advertisement

Free Chicken McNuggets: When the Phillies win, McDonald's has a deal waiting for you

greg giesen, delaware news journal
The Philadelphia Phillies are rolling with the best record in the National League.

If that wasn't a good enough reason to jump on the Phils' bandwagon here's another – free food.

Every time the Phillies win, you can receive a free 6-piece Chicken McNugget.

How to free Chicken McNuggets?

See if the Phillies won the night before.

Download the McDonald's app and sign up for a rewards account with your email address.

Check under deal in the app and add the reward to your order or scan the reward code at the restaurant.

There is a catch. You have to place at least a $2 order to get the free McNuggets.

McDonald's near me in Delaware

Bear

  • 1401 Governors Place

Bethany Beach

  • 1 Addy Rd.

Bridgeville

  • 18733 Sussex Hwy.

Camden

  • 60 East St.

Claymont

  • 2702 Philadelphia Pike

Delmar

  • 38667 Sussex Hwy.

Dover

  • 1788N N. Dupont Hwy.

  • 879 N. Dupont Hwy.

  • 915 S. Dupont Hwy.

  • 1424 Forrest Ave.

  • 1704 E. Lebanon Rd.

Elsmere

  • 101 New Rd.

Georgetown

  • 20817 Dupont Blvd.

Harrington

  • 16758 S. Dupont Hwy.

Middletown

  • 580 Middletown Warwick Rd.

Milford

  • 653 N. Dupont Blvd.

Millsboro

  • 30255 Commerce Dr.

  • 24943 John J. Williams Hwy.

Milltown

  • 4625 Kirkwood Hwy.

Newark

  • 374 E. Main St.

  • 815 S. College Ave.

New Castle area

  • 3010 New Castle Ave.

  • 101 S. Dupont Hwy.

  • 700 N. Dupont Hwy.

Ogletown

  • 4160 Ogletown Stanton Rd.

Rehoboth Beach

  • 18878 Coastal Hwy.

Selbyville area

  • 36218 Lighthouse Rd.

  • 38215 Dupont Blvd.

Smyrna

  • 333 N. Dupont Blvd.

Stanton

  • 1790 W. Newport Pike

Wilmington

  • 700 W. Fourth St.

