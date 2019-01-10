Free beer on the line in Eagles-Saints game originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

As Philadelphia fans who witnessed Bud Light provide beer on Broad Street thanks in large part to Lane Johnson and the Eagles winning the Super Bowl last season can attest, free beer is swell.

But this isn't a story about Bud Light continuing in that tradition. It's a story about their rival, Miller Lite, siding with the enemy.

If the Saints win Sunday, there's free Miller Lite to be had on Bourbon Street.

From New Orleans news outlet WDSU:

The beer company announced this week it's buying the first round of Miller Lite at several Bourbon Street bars if the Saints win Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The brews will be given out sometime between the game ending and the following game next week.

I suppose if Philly fans who are making the trip down to the Super Dome to cheer on their Birds are looking for a silver lining if the Saints were to come out on top Sunday, they could at least drink some of their sorrows away on Bourbon Street for free thanks to Miller Lite. Eh, I'd rather pay for my hurricane and be a winner.

