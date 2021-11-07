Free agents Yankees should consider who are not shortstops

An immeasurable amount of conversation — both online, in print, and in spirited discussions across the five boroughs — has been dedicated to fixing the Yankees’ shortstop problem this winter in free agency.

Focusing solely on shortstop removes important parts of the team’s expected overhaul though. They still need to address several other parts of the roster.

Bringing in an elite shortstop certainly mitigates a few things that consistently doomed the 2021 squad, but recent trends have shown that deep, complete rosters can beat top heavy superstar-laden ones when they square off in the playoffs. To get back to the World Series for the first time since 2009, the Yankees need to plug several holes outside of just the headline-grabbing shortstop position.

Freddie Freeman will be one of the free agency ball’s most sought after bachelors. The question is how eligible he’ll be. It’s difficult to imagine Atlanta’s franchise legend dipping that quickly after winning a World Series, but if another front office is willing to pay Freeman an exorbitant fee, anything is possible. The same could be true of Brandon Belt, though he won’t command the same amount of dollar signs as Freeman.

Belt is only a year older than Freeman and posted a 157 wRC+ last year, his best ever in a 162-game season. With a sizable jump in home runs, slugging percentage and fly ball percentage as well, the Yankees have to be wondering how Belt’s new offensive profile might play in Yankee Stadium. There’s also Eduardo Escobar, a career third baseman who moved across the diamond when the Brewers added him at the 2021 deadline. Escobar isn’t the type of player that single-handedly changes the Yankees outlook overnight, but if they do get their superstar shortstop, he’d be a perfect supplementary piece who can play multiple spots in the field, come at a relative discount to Freeman or Belt, and add a dose of switch hitting to the right-handed heavy lineup.

With Clint Frazier and Tyler Wade as the team’s most obvious non-tender candidates, and Brett Gardner electing free agency after turning down his player option, the Yankees could look to some veteran free agent outfielders to take on a bench role. Should the Yankees choose not to tender Frazier or Wade a contract before the December 1 deadline, they’ll have some room in the clubhouse. With Aaron Judge and Joey Gallo ensconced in the corners, Giancarlo Stanton proving last year that his body won’t disintegrate if he plays the outfield every now and then, and Aaron Hicks presumably ready to take over center field again, any outfield addition would be a part timer.

Still, useful players like Leury Garcia (switch hitter who’s played every position in the big leagues except catcher and first base), Kevin Pillar (hard-nosed player with plus defensive skills) and Gerardo Parra (one of his generation’s preeminent clubhouse guys), are out there and could be upgrades over what the Yankees had off the bench last season.

For the extremely loud contingent of fans ready to move on from Gary Sanchez, it’s necessary to issue a reminder that there just simply aren’t that many good catchers in the league right now, let alone ones that are free agents. However, if the Yankees want to drastically reverse course and go with an all-glove, no-bat man behind the dish, Cleveland just declined their option on longtime backstop Roberto Perez, making the two-time Gold Glove winner a free agent.

With Sanchez under contract for just one more season, it’s not out of the question for the Yankees to non-tender him and get someone cheaper like Perez to stabilize the position defensively, but a trade for the catcher of the future has always made the most sense and still seems to.

On the pitching side, the only certainties are Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery. Behind them, the team is relying on Luis Severino and Domingo German to return from fairly concerning injuries and Nestor Cortes to duplicate a season that truly came out of nowhere. Prior to his 2021 outburst, Cortes had a 6.72 career ERA in 79 innings. In putting up a 2.90 through 93 innings last year, Cortes has staked his claim on the fifth spot in the rotation, but the Yankees have to know that the wiggly Cuban pitcher is better served as a reliever.

Shoring up the rotation with a true ace (Max Scherzer) or reigning strikeout king (Robbie Ray) would go a long way, but so would extreme ground ball pitchers Marcus Stroman and Luis Castillo. The former is a free agent while the latter could be soon if the Reds continue their cost-cutting efforts.

As per usual, there will also be no shortage of available relief pitchers. While the recent big-name signings in that department have gone poorly for the Yankees, and the bullpen was an area of strength last year, the reality of modern baseball is that it’s never a bad thing to stock up on bullpen dudes. The Yankees also like to give the impression that they’re in on every big name. Whether that means they’ll kick the tires on Kenley Jansen and disrupt the closer position that has been in Aroldis Chapman’s clutches for years is unclear, but the secondary tier of relievers includes solid performers like Raisel Iglesias, Mychal Givens and Jake Diekman who would make managing the late innings much easier.

A lockout is barreling down the road too, which will delay all of the offseason movement, but whenever it starts back up again the Yankees need to understand that waving the magic shortstop wand will not instantly guarantee success. It’s going to take a more varied group of players, and the best avenue for that is making shrewd acquisitions to go along with Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, or whichever superstar will be banking in New York next year.