Free agents the Vikings can sign that don’t count against compensatory picks
Free agency is coming and teams will be talking to free agents in hopes of signing them to their teams. One element that some teams look at more than others is the compensatory pick formula.
The formula is simple in nature. If you lose more unrestricted free agents than you sign, you are eligible for that many compensatory selections. What round they come is determined by how big their contract is.
One area where general managers can take advantage is by signing players that were released before their contract expires. Those players don’t count towards the formula. The Vikings took advantage of that last year by signing Za’Darius Smith.
This season, there will be plenty of players available to sign that can both help the team and not count against the formula. Here is the up-to-date list of those players that will be updated as players get released.
QB Carson Wentz
Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
QB Marcus Mariota
Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images
WR Robert Woods
Photo by Harry How/Getty Images
WR Chosen "Robbie" Anderson
AP Photo/David Berding
TE Cethan Carter
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
LT Taylor Lewan
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
LT Donovan Smith
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
C Justin Britt
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
DL Michael Brockers
Nfl Philadelphia Eagles At Detroit Lions
EDGE Frank Clark
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
EDGE Al-Quadin Muhammad
Packers04 17
LB Zach Cunningham
Nfl Tennessee Titans At Kansas City Chiefs
CB Shaquil Griffin
Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
CB Byron Jones
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
S Bobby McCain
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
S Chris Banjo
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
K Randy Bullock
Bob Self/Florida Times-Union