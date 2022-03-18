Free agents you are surprised are still available 'NFL Now'
NFL Network's Judy Battista and Jim Trotter discuss free agents you are surprised are still available. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Seahawks are one potential destination for Ryan.
Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft scouting report on Penning.
The Bengals may be adding a defensive player off one of their AFC playoff rivals. According to multiple reports, Cincinnati is hosting free agent defensive tackle Jarran Reed for a visit. Reed started all 17 games for Kansas City in 2021, recording 2.5 sacks, two tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hits, and a pair of [more]
It didn't take long for Logan Ryan to find a new home - he has agreed to a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Ryan Bates is drawing interest from around the NFL. But the Patriots badly need help at guard.
The Giants still have a lot left to do in free agency and the NFL Draft, particularly at these spots...
There have been a flurry of moves already in NFL free agency. Matt Harmon analyzes six of the most intriguing for fantasy.
The #Bengals are set to host #Chiefs free agent DT Jarran Reed in on a visit according to reports.
Larry Ogunjobi was slated to make $40.5 million with the Bears.
The Cowboys locked up a DE (for real this time), but are still working on Jayron Kearse. La'el Collins is already visiting new teams. | From @ToddBrock24f7
New York Giants WR Kenny Golladay will have his 2023 roster bonus, worth $4.5 million, become fully guaranteed on Friday.
The Patriots reportedly are nearing a contract to bring back linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley in NFL free agency.
The Bears wasted no time in finding Larry Ogunjobi's replacement in Justin Jones. Here's how fans are reacting to the addition of Jones.
Panthers owner David Tepper, who earned his fortune off making investments, decided Deshaun Watson was a risk he wasn't ultimately willing to take.
Former Buckeye signs with Steelers
By successfully shunning Colin Kaepernick for five years, the NFL has made it much easier to continue shunning him now. That fact became obvious on Wednesday, with the comments made by Seahawks coach Pete Carroll as to the possibility of adding Kaepernick to a depth chart currently led by up-and-down three-year veteran Drew Lock. Carroll [more]
The Panthers did not land Deshaun Watson. Now what?
The Commanders needed a quarterback and believe they’ve found one for the long haul with Carson Wentz. But after Washington agreed to acquire Wentz, the quarterback was criticized on the way out of Indianapolis in much the same way he was on the way out of Philadelphia. Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com reported that some in [more]
NFL free agency continues to roll on. And while many of the biggest names have chosen their destination, a few key figures are still available.
The Packers offered Davante Adams more money, but the bridge was already burned and Adams only wanted to play with Derek Carr and the Raiders.