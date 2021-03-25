Which free agents are still unsigned for Packers?

As of Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers have re-signed running back Aaron Jones, cornerback Kevin King and tight end Marcedes Lewis, tendered restricted free agents Robert Tonyan and Chandon Sullivan and tendered exclusive rights free agents Allen Lazard, Yosh Nijman, Randy Ramsey and Malik Taylor.

Center Corey Linsley, running back Jamaal Williams, quarterback Tim Boyle and defensive lineman Montravius Adams signed elsewhere.

Here’s a closer look at the 13 players that remain unsigned for the Packers:

S Will Redmond: Played around a third of the defense’s total snaps last year. Has some versatility in the secondary, and is one of the team’s best special teams players.

RB Tyler Ervin: Gadget player who operated at running back, returner and on jet motions from a receiver alignment. Quick and explosive but couldn’t stay on the field in 2020.

OT Jared Veldheer: Veteran tackle returned for the playoffs but didn’t play due to COVID-19. Might be a late-season option again in 2021.

G Lane Taylor: Long-time starter who has suffered season-ending injuries in back-to-back seasons. Won the right guard to start last season. Could be a cheap option for depth.

DL Billy Winn: Veteran lineman played only 41 snaps along the defensive line last season.

WR Tavon Austin: Late season addition took over Tyler Ervin’s role. Lost a fumble on a punt return and didn’t create any explosive plays.

DL Damon Harrison: Veteran run-stuffer looked capable in limited snaps with the Packers to end 2020.

LB James Burgess: Played 51 special teams snaps before going down with a season-ending injury.

DL Tyler Lancaster (now unrestricted): Played a lot of snaps as a run-stuffer for the Packers over the last few years. Maybe the team thinks they can find an upgrade.

S Raven Greene (now unrestricted): Flashes in the hybrid safety/linebacker role but has dealt with a significant injury during each of his first three NFL seasons.

CB Parry Nickerson (now unrestricted): Speedy waiver claim played two special teams snaps before ending the season on injured reserve.

OT Rick Wagner (released): Retirement is on the table for the Wisconsin native. Played quality snaps as a swing tackle but faded down the stretch.

TE John Lovett (released): Waived with a failed physical designation after tearing his ACL last season.

